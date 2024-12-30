عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 23Rd To December 27Th, 2024


12/30/2024 12:45:46 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 30th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 23 rd to December 27 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 23rd to December 27th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 23/12/2024 FR0000125486 111 843 98,087781 XPAR
VINCI 23/12/2024 FR0000125486 38 955 98,088905 CEUX
VINCI 23/12/2024 FR0000125486 14 615 98,087962 TQEX
VINCI 23/12/2024 FR0000125486 14 587 98,095636 AQEU
VINCI 24/12/2024 FR0000125486 20 000 98,661262 XPAR
VINCI 24/12/2024 FR0000125486 10 000 98,658554 CEUX
VINCI 24/12/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 98,661940 TQEX
VINCI 24/12/2024 FR0000125486 5 000 98,670332 AQEU
VINCI 27/12/2024 FR0000125486 70 789 98,663742 XPAR
VINCI 27/12/2024 FR0000125486 19 374 98,657701 CEUX
VINCI 27/12/2024 FR0000125486 4 930 98,641846 TQEX
VINCI 27/12/2024 FR0000125486 4 907 98,641524 AQEU
TOTAL 320 000 98,3390

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 23 12 24 to 27 12 24 vGB

MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109042325


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search