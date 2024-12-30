Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From December 23Rd To December 27Th, 2024
12/30/2024 12:45:46 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, December 30th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in on shares
from December 23 rd to December 27 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From December 23rd to December 27th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 23/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 111 843
| 98,087781
| XPAR
|
| VINCI
| 23/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 38 955
| 98,088905
| CEUX
|
| VINCI
| 23/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 14 615
| 98,087962
| TQEX
|
| VINCI
| 23/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 14 587
| 98,095636
| AQEU
|
| VINCI
| 24/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 20 000
| 98,661262
| XPAR
|
| VINCI
| 24/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 10 000
| 98,658554
| CEUX
|
| VINCI
| 24/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 000
| 98,661940
| TQEX
|
| VINCI
| 24/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 000
| 98,670332
| AQEU
|
| VINCI
| 27/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 70 789
| 98,663742
| XPAR
|
| VINCI
| 27/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 19 374
| 98,657701
| CEUX
|
| VINCI
| 27/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 4 930
| 98,641846
| TQEX
|
| VINCI
| 27/12/2024
| FR0000125486
| 4 907
| 98,641524
| AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 320 000
| 98,3390
|
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
