N Rentrop Acquires An Investment In Tucows Inc


12/30/2024 12:30:55 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONN, Germany, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norman Rentrop announced that an investment fund of Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV (“ IFL ”) today transferred to him by way of a redemption in kind 1,413,439 Tucows Inc. shares representing 12.84% of its outstanding Common Shares for deemed proceeds per share of CA$ 23.44 representing the closing price per Tucows Inc share on December 27 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. As a result, Mr Rentrop has become the beneficial owner of the 12.84% Common Share position formerly held by the IFL fund and has filed the required report under Canadian securities law. Mr Rentrop acquired the shares for investment purposes and may acquire further shares or dispose of shares.

To obtain a copy of the report, contact:

Norman Rentrop
Rüngsdorfer Str. 2e
DE-53173 Bonn
Germany
+49 228 368840


