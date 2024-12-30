RCI Banque: Emtn Base Prospectus 2024
Date
12/30/2024 12:30:55 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE
December 30th, 2024
RCI Banque : Emtn Base Prospectus 2024
The RCI Banque EMTN base prospectus dated December 30th, 2024, is now available on the website
Attachment
RCI Banque - EMTN Update 2024 - Base Prospectus - Final (24-543)(10303922831.1)
MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109042315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.