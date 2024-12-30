عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RCI Banque: Emtn Base Prospectus 2024


12/30/2024 12:30:55 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

December 30th, 2024

RCI Banque : Emtn Base Prospectus 2024


The RCI Banque EMTN base prospectus dated December 30th, 2024, is now available on the website

Attachment

  • RCI Banque - EMTN Update 2024 - Base Prospectus - Final (24-543)(10303922831.1)

MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109042315


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search