Investmentaktiengesellschaft Für Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells Investment In Tucows Inc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONN, Germany, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV (“ IFL ”) today announced the transfer on December 27, 2024 of certain of its funds to a capital management company unrelated to IFL (“ Transfer ”), including 601,155 shares of Tucows (“ Tucows ”) representing 5.46% of Tucows′ outstanding Common Shares.

IFL also announced that by way of a redemption in kind, an IFL investment fund today distributed to Mr Norman Rentrop the remaining 1,413,439 Tucows shares held by IFL representing 12.84% of the outstanding Tucows shares. As a result of the redemption in kind, IFL holds no Tucows shares and Mr Rentrop has publicly reported his holding of the 12.84% Common Share position formerly held by IFL.

IFL transferred Common Shares of Tucows for a deemed consideration of CA$ 33,131,010.16 representing the market value of the Shares based on the December 27 closing market price of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

IFL effected the Transfer and redemption in kind in connection with its decision to terminate the investment funds managed by IFL. IFL has no plans or future intentions with respect to Tucows.

To obtain a copy of the report filed by IFL pursuant to Canadian securities law, contact:

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV

Waldemar Lokotsch

Rüngsdorfer Str. 2e

DE-53173 Bonn

Germany

+49 228 368840