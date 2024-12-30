Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
In Q1, Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 40-60 b.kr. market value. A new nominal Treasury bond maturing in 2038 will be issued during the quarter, and market making is planned for the series. The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all Treasury issues, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
