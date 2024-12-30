Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 21,749 Ageas shares in the period from 23-12-2024 until 27-12-2024.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 23-12-2024 8,321 383,155 46.05 45.80 46.12 24-12-2024 - - - - - 25-12-2024 - - - - - 26-12-2024 7,613 352,518 46.30 46.10 46.40 27-12-2024 5,815 268,466 46.17 45.94 46.52 Total 21,749 1,004,140 46.17 45.80 46.52

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,564,613 shares for a total amount of EUR 74,999,952. This corresponds to 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

