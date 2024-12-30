عربي


Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


12/30/2024 11:45:53 AM

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 30 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 17,600 Melexis shares in the period from 23 December 2024 until 27 December 2024.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
23/12/2024 7,000 55.31 54.60 55.50 387,185
24/12/2024 4,100 55.78 55.65 56.10 228,714
27/12/2024 6,500 56.44 55.90 56.60 366,838
TOTAL 17,600 55.84 54.60 56.60 982,738

