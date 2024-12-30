Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program
12/30/2024 11:45:53 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 30 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 17,600 Melexis shares in the period from 23 December 2024 until 27 December 2024.
| Trade date
| Total shares purchased
| Average price (€)
| Min price (€)
| Max price (€)
| Buyback amount (€)
| 23/12/2024
| 7,000
| 55.31
| 54.60
| 55.50
| 387,185
| 24/12/2024
| 4,100
| 55.78
| 55.65
| 56.10
| 228,714
| 27/12/2024
| 6,500
| 56.44
| 55.90
| 56.60
| 366,838
| TOTAL
| 17,600
| 55.84
| 54.60
| 56.60
| 982,738
