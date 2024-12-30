Networking, Knowledge, And Opportunities At Cryptoexpo Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CryptoExpo Europe is set to take center stage on March 2-3, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, promising to be the most comprehensive and blockchain in Eastern Europe.Now in its 3rd edition, the B2B event brings together titans, innovators, and thought leaders from global powerhouses to explore the future of digital finance and blockchain technology.CryptoExpo Europe's meticulously curated program provides access to C-level executives from key industry players, exclusive panels and targeted networking sessions.A Star-Studded Lineup of Global Crypto ExpertsThe event features an extraordinary roster of industry leaders, including:Kyrylo Khomiakov (Binance) - Regional Head of CEE/CIS/AFRICAElijah Puscas (Binance) - Country Manager for RomaniaSvetlana Sailer (Kraken) - Institutional Relations Manager for EMEANelson Lopez (1inch) - Head of People and CultureSeker (Crypto) - Senior Vice PresidentVugar Usi Zade (Bitget) - Chief Operating OfficerFor entrepreneurs, investors, and technology professionals seeking tangible business opportunities, CryptoExpo Europe offers startup pitch sessions, direct investor interactions, and unparalleled exposure to the most advanced investment and technological trends currently emerging in the global blockchain market.Event EssentialsDate: March 2-3, 2025Venue: Radisson Blu HotelLocation: Bucharest, RomaniaTo transform Your Crypto Future in 48 Hours, Register now at .

Ruxandra Tataru

Crypto Expo Europe

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.