Networking, Knowledge, And Opportunities At Cryptoexpo Europe

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CryptoExpo Europe is set to take center stage on March 2-3, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, promising to be the most comprehensive Cryptocurrency
and blockchain conference
in Eastern Europe.
Now in its 3rd edition, the B2B event brings together industry
titans, innovators, and thought leaders from global crypto
powerhouses to explore the future of digital finance and blockchain technology.
CryptoExpo Europe's meticulously curated program provides access to C-level executives from key industry players, exclusive panels and targeted networking sessions.
A Star-Studded Lineup of Global Crypto Experts
The event features an extraordinary roster of industry leaders, including:
Kyrylo Khomiakov (Binance) - Regional Head of CEE/CIS/AFRICA
Elijah Puscas (Binance) - Country Manager for Romania
Svetlana Sailer (Kraken) - Institutional Relations Manager for EMEA
Nelson Lopez (1inch) - Head of People and Culture
Seker (Crypto) - Senior Vice President
Vugar Usi Zade (Bitget) - Chief Operating Officer
For entrepreneurs, investors, and technology professionals seeking tangible business opportunities, CryptoExpo Europe offers startup pitch sessions, direct investor interactions, and unparalleled exposure to the most advanced investment and technological trends currently emerging in the global blockchain market.
Event Essentials
Date: March 2-3, 2025
Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel
Location: Bucharest, Romania
To transform Your Crypto Future in 48 Hours, Register now at .
