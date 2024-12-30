Government Debt Management Prospect 2025
Date
12/30/2024 10:45:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Planned Treasury bond issuance for 2025 totals 180 b.kr. market value. It is planned to issue a new nominal Treasury bond maturing in 2038 and two new indexed bonds maturing in 2029 and 2044. The size of the series concerned and market conditions will determine the amount sold in individual bond series. The Treasury's financial need during the year may be met in part by tapping foreign deposits with the Central bank of Iceland.
Attachment
MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109042227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.