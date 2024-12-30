Kinetix Medical Weight Loss And Wellness Clinic Offers Research-Based, Medically-Guided Weight Loss Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Mona Lala, MD, Kinetix Medical Weight Loss and WellnessCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinetix Medical Weight Loss and Wellness offers holistic, science-based weight loss programs for men and women based on their requirements. Backed by research and aimed at impacting the overall lifestyle and providing the right nutrition to the body, the program helps individuals achieve their weight loss goals faster and in a more sustainable way"When you focus on health & wellness, the rest will fall into place", said Dr. Mona Lala, a board-certified obesity medicine physician and the Director at Kinetix.“Our goal is to guide individuals towards a healthier lifestyle that supports sustainable weight management .”The comprehensive weight loss program includes a methodical approach that start by assessing individuals based on their unique needs, current lifestyle patterns, and weight loss objectives. Based on their individualized needs, a customized plan is created that includes:.Tailored Nutrition: Certified nutritionists create meal plans that suit your needs, lifestyle, and budget and provide optimal nourishment..Exercise Guidance: Personal fitness routines are created to complement individual weight loss goals..Behavioral Support: Experts address habits and behaviors that impact weight management..Health Condition Management: Expert support is offered to manage concerns like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and more.Dr. Mona also offers Telemedicine support services to busy professionals, chronic condition patients, elderly people, and to patients living in remote areas. The telemedicine platform leverages audio and video modalities to ensure seamless and effective consultations.Backed by an expert team of certified nutritionists and led by board-certified weight loss expert, Dr. Mona Lala , the program stands apart from similar other services available in the market.For more information, visit or contact contact/ .About KinetixKinetix Medical Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic is a leader in health and wellness, offering medically guided weight loss programs that are fast, effective, and sustainable. With a holistic approach and services available in Chicago, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, Kinetix helps clients achieve lasting results. Directed by Dr. Mona Lala, a board-certified obesity medicine physician, Kinetix provides top-notch care for every individual.

