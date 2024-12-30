When Will You Invoke MCOCA Against Beed Sarpanch Killers, NCP (SP) Questions Maha CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Continuing to target the ruling MahaYuti, the Nationalist Party (SP) has questioned the state government“when will MCOCA be invoked” against the killers of a Sarpanch from Beed, here on Monday.

NCP (SP) General Secretary and party leader in the Assembly Dr Jitendra Awhad said that the Beed have lodged a murder case of Massajog village Sarpanch, Santosh Pandit Deshmukh, but the name of the prime wanted-accused Walmik Karad has been omitted from it.

“Karad is the kingpin and wanted under IPC Sec 302, but curiously his name does not figure in the police complaint. This entire case is being manipulated and deliberately no action is being taken to erase it from the public memory,” contended Dr Awhad.

Referring to a statement by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh R. Dhas hinting at the involvement of certain bigwigs behind the Sarpanch killing, Awhad said that he would not beat around the bush,“but I am directly taking the name of Minister Dhananjay P. Munde” (of ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party).

“In this Sarpanch murder case, allegations are being continuously hurled at a ruling party (NCP) minister, hence, as the President of that party, it is Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's duty to make him (Munde) resign,” demanded Awhad.

Moreover, he pointed out that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the Assembly that the Beed murder case would be investigated by a judicial panel and all the accused would be booked and punished soon.

“Actually, it should have been implemented within 24 hours... But there is no movement so far. The ruling (BJP) had once promised to bring back (the don) Dawood Ibrahim promptly, but they have even failed to find Walmik Karad,” said Awhad sharply.

Hinting at 'a political understanding' in the Beed murder case, the NCP (SP) leader said an environment is being created whereby the absconder (Walmik Karad) appears bigger than the MahaYuti government, and Ajit A. Pawar is not taking any responsibility in the matter.

“On the contrary, during the Legislature Session in Nagpur, Ajit Pawar had even winked at Dhas in the house... What was the motive behind it... We don't know,” he said.

Endorsing the demands for Munde's resignation from various quarters, Awhad said that when Sharad Pawar was the CM and his government faced allegations from Kisanrao Babu alias Anna Hazare, he had immediately asked five ministers to quit from the state cabinet.