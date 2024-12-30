Stocks In Play

Date
12/30/2024 10:10:30 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/30/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced that it has reached commercial production at its 100% owned Zgounder Mine located in the Kingdom of Morocco. Aya gold & Silver Inc.
shares T are trading down $0.14 at $10.75.
