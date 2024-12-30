Defense Ministry Training On Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Held With Psychologists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) To enhance the professionalism of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army, a training session on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) has been conducted in the lecture hall of the Baku Military College operating under the National Defense University, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense .

The session commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Berkan Eskiili, invited from the Republic of Türkiye, presented the audience with an introduction to cognitive theory and cognitive model, covering the foundational concepts and techniques of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).

He discussed the application of CBT in treating various psychological disorders, including depression, anxiety disorders, phobias and others. Dr. Eskiili also emphasized key considerations for psychologists to observe during CBT sessions. Within the training, the acquired knowledge was further improved by performing practical exercises with the participation of the audience.

During the training, the participants gained foundational knowledge of the psychotherapeutic treatment method designed to address issues related to dysfunctional thoughts, behaviors, and emotions.

Considering the ongoing advancements in the field of psychology, organization of such trainings is important in increasing the level of professionalism of psychologists serving in the army.

During the interactive training session, the participants' questions regarding the application of therapy in military contexts were addressed.