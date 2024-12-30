Defense Ministry Training On Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Held With Psychologists
12/30/2024 10:09:00 AM
To enhance the professionalism of psychologists serving in the
Azerbaijan Army, a training session on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
(CBT) has been conducted in the lecture hall of the Baku Military
College operating under the National Defense University,
Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .
The session commenced with commemorating the bright memory of
the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their
lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National
Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Berkan Eskiili, invited from the
Republic of Türkiye, presented the audience with an introduction to
cognitive theory and cognitive model, covering the foundational
concepts and techniques of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).
He discussed the application of CBT in treating various
psychological disorders, including depression, anxiety disorders,
phobias and others. Dr. Eskiili also emphasized key considerations
for psychologists to observe during CBT sessions. Within the
training, the acquired knowledge was further improved by performing
practical exercises with the participation of the audience.
During the training, the participants gained foundational
knowledge of the psychotherapeutic treatment method designed to
address issues related to dysfunctional thoughts, behaviors, and
emotions.
Considering the ongoing advancements in the field of psychology,
organization of such trainings is important in increasing the level
of professionalism of psychologists serving in the army.
During the interactive training session, the participants'
questions regarding the application of therapy in military contexts
were addressed.
