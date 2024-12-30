Cubiventure By Shibing Yang Wins Iron A' Design Award In Pet And Animal Product Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cubiventure

Innovative Expandable Pet House Recognized for Outstanding Design in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Cubiventure by Shibing Yang as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Cubiventure's innovative design within the pet care industry.Cubiventure's expandable pet house design aligns perfectly with the growing trends of outdoor living and the booming pet economy. By offering a space-saving, multi-functional solution that adapts to both indoor and outdoor environments, Cubiventure addresses the evolving needs of pet owners and enhances the living experience for both pets and their human companions.What sets Cubiventure apart is its unique expandable design, inspired by transforming campers. The pet house features a compartment that can be pulled out to double its capacity, allowing it to grow with pets while saving space when they are young and small. The convertible roof and door enable seamless transition from a closed box to a camping cabin with excellent air circulation and natural lighting when used outdoors.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a strong motivation for Shibing Yang and the Cubiventure team to continue pushing the boundaries of pet care design. This recognition not only validates the innovative thinking behind Cubiventure but also inspires the team to further explore new possibilities and solutions that enhance the lives of pets and their owners.Cubiventure was designed by Shibing Yang, Yu Ren, and Shuipeng Wu, who combined their expertise in furniture design and passion for creating meaningful products that engage users through thoughtful design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shibing YangShibing Yang is an emerging furniture designer from China who brings a fresh perspective to the world of design. With a deep appreciation for life and a constant curiosity for new ideas, Yang sees design not as a mere concept or trend, but as a way to gain insight into the essence of everyday living. Through his work, he aims to express his own unique thinking and create a dialogue with users, seeking not only form and function but also the inherent beauty and meaning within each product.About Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., LtdFounded in 2007, Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd is a dynamic cross-border e-commerce enterprise headquartered in Zhengzhou, China, with branches in Germany, the United States, and Japan. The company specializes in the research, development, and sales of furniture, home goods, and pet outdoor products under its three major brands: SONGMICS, VASAGLE, and FEANDREA. Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd operates within an international architecture system, enabling it to effectively serve a global market.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, services, and ideas that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the potential to improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award is a highly regarded competition that provides a global platform for visionary pet product designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and gain recognition for their exceptional design capabilities. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants contribute to advancing the pet care industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url:

