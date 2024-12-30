Three Rivers Workforce Development Board Elects New Chairman To Drive Strategic Workforce Initiatives Across Region IV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Butler, Executive director of Three Rivers Regional CommissionGRIFFIN , GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Three Rivers Workforce Development Board (TRWDB) has elected Clive McCarthy as its new chairman following a unanimous vote during the board's September meeting. Appointed to the board by J. Briar Johnson in early 2024, McCarthy brings extensive experience in strategic planning, stakeholder engagement and community development, positioning him as a strong leader in advancing workforce innovation across Georgia's Service Delivery Region IV.The TRWDB serves a 10-county area designated by the governor of Georgia, including Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. The board is responsible for establishing policies and overseeing a comprehensive workforce development system. Guided by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), its mission is to create a responsive workforce system that supports local businesses while providing career opportunities for residents. TRWDB plays a critical role in regional economic growth through initiatives such as a one-stop service delivery system, partnerships with training providers and a competitive grant process for workforce programs.“Clive McCarthy is a visionary leader whose experience and dedication will serve the Three Rivers Workforce Development Board and its communities well,” said Mark Butler, Executive director of Three Rivers Regional Commission.“His proven ability to drive collaboration and foster innovation will be instrumental in advancing the mission of the board and ensuring that Georgia's workforce remains strong and adaptable in the face of an ever-changing economy.”As chairman, McCarthy will draw on his diverse experience to guide the board's strategic initiatives. With more than 29 years of leadership positions across sectors including military service, insurance, finance and community development, McCarthy has a proven track record of driving growth and fostering innovation. He is currently the founder and CEO of Community Financial Empowerment Group, where he has enhanced operational efficiency, increased stakeholder engagement and led cutting-edge initiatives focused on leadership development, emotional intelligence, change management and empowerment through customized training, keynotes and leadership intensives. Additionally, his work as chair of the Chapter Development Committee for the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) underscores his commitment to developing nonprofit board leadership and advancing diversity and talent development within key industries.Previously, McCarthy held senior leadership roles at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he implemented turnaround strategies, optimized business growth and served as a trusted advisor to senior executives. As senior branch manager and hiring manager, he led workforce development and operational excellence initiatives that resulted in measurable improvements in service delivery and client engagement.An MBA graduate of Regis University, McCarthy also holds executive education credentials from Georgetown University. His expertise spans corporate strategy, stakeholder management and diversity initiatives-skills that align closely with the TRWDB's goals.“I am honored to serve as chairman of the Three Rivers Workforce Development Board,” McCarthy said.“It's a privilege to work alongside such dedicated leaders and staff who are committed to building a strong, thriving workforce in Georgia. Together, we will continue to create opportunities for individuals across the region, support local businesses and drive innovation in workforce solutions to meet the evolving needs of our communities.”Under McCarthy's leadership, the TRWDB will continue its mission of fostering economic resilience and workforce readiness, positioning Region IV as a model for workforce development in Georgia.About Three Rivers Regional CommissionThree Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Three Rivers Regional Commission provides aging services, workforce development, transportation and local/regional planning to each of these counties.

