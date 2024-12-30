National Library Launches Virtual Exhibition Dedicated To World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition titled "December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day", Azernews reports.

The virtual features photos, as well as literature related to the notable day in Azerbaijani and various other languages, along with articles published in periodicals.

Those who wish to explore the virtual exhibition can do so by using the .

The traditional exhibition also opened its doors at the library, showcasing literature in Azerbaijani and various other languages on topics such as "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Idea of National Solidarity," "The Political Legacy of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijanism," "The National Ideology of the Azerbaijani People," "The Idea of Patriotism," "The Idea of National Statehood," "The Development and Historical Activities of the Azerbaijani Diaspora," "Promotion of Spiritual Values," and more.

Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of knowledge for bookworms.

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to restore libraries in the Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and print houses.

Since 1992, the Kazakhstan National Academic Library has been a member of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) and the Conference of Directors of National Libraries (CDNL).

Morevoer, it has been part of the Non-Profit Partnership "Library Assembly of Eurasia" (BAE) since 1993.

In 2002, the library took the lead in the Kazakhstan National Committee for the UNESCO program "Memory of the World," which aims to preserve documentary heritage.

Furthermore, in 2008, it became the regional center for the IFLA PAC (Preservation and Conservation) core program, which focuses on the preservation of library materials and ensuring their accessibility for future generations.

As of now, the collection of the Kazakhstan National Academic Library boasts approximately seven million books.