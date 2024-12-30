National Library Launches Virtual Exhibition Dedicated To World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition
titled "December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day",
Azernews reports.
The virtual exhibition features photos, as well as literature
related to the notable day in Azerbaijani and various other
languages, along with articles published in periodicals.
Those who wish to explore the virtual exhibition can do so by
using the LINK .
The traditional exhibition also opened its doors at the library,
showcasing literature in Azerbaijani and various other languages on
topics such as "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Idea of
National Solidarity," "The Political Legacy of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijanism," "The National Ideology of the
Azerbaijani People," "The Idea of Patriotism," "The Idea of
National Statehood," "The Development and Historical Activities of
the Azerbaijani Diaspora," "Promotion of Spiritual Values," and
more.
Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of knowledge for
bookworms.
With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan
National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the
Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the
eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.
The library has an extensive collection of literature in
Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has
collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and
foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.
The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library
four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his
personal library.
In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the
status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's
Cabinet of Ministers.
The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's
faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers
like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota
Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.
The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding.
In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing
houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook
"Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.
Over the past years, the National Library has signed a
memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80
libraries.
In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library
launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to
restore libraries in the Garabagh region.
A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund
by a number of international organizations working in the field of
culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local
authors, publishers, and print houses.
