PLANET FITNESS DONATES MORE THAN $10 MILLION SINCE 2016 TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA TO ADVANCE YOUTH WELLBEING

In 2024, Members, Team Members and Franchisees Collectively Contributed More Than $1 Million To Empower Youth through Judgement Free Generation® Initiative

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that the Company has contributed more than $10.5 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 2016 through its Judgement Free Generation® philanthropic initiative, which aims to advance youth wellbeing and empower the next generation to foster kinder communities. In 2024 alone, Planet Fitness donated more than $1 million thanks to the support of many franchisees, members, team members and partners.

Throughout the past year, in addition to corporate contributions, Planet Fitness raised funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of America through generous donations made online during new member sign ups and the brand's annual fall fundraiser this past October,

where members were invited to donate at U.S. and Puerto Rico Planet Fitness clubs or online at PFGives .



"At Planet Fitness, our commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America goes back to our brand purpose and commitment to ensuring everyone feels welcomed and supported both in our clubs and our communities. We are proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to provide valuable resources to support youth and reinforce youth wellbeing and kindness," said McCall Gosselin, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Planet Fitness. "As we approach the 10th anniversary of our Judgement Free Generation® initiative, we are extremely appreciative of the generosity of our members, team members, and franchisees. Their contributions ensure that we can continue to empower the next generation to prioritize both their mental and physical health, and promote kindness and inclusion in their daily lives."

This year, 50 teens were also awarded $5,000 scholarships for their unwavering commitment to fostering inclusion, acceptance and kindness in their communities, with more than half (52 percent) being first-generation college students. The Company has also participated in volunteer activities and donation drives with many local Boys & Girls Clubs and has increased access to fitness by establishing nearly 50 Mini Judgement Free Zones® in select Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation, with additional planned in 2025.



"As one of the nation's largest youth-serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to providing young people with the tools and resources they need to build healthy physical and mental habits," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagements. "Thanks to the dedication of Planet Fitness, not only do more youth have access to fitness resources in their local Boys & Girls Clubs, but they are promoting acts of kindness and acceptance among their generation in communities nationwide.

To learn more about Judgement Free Generation®, please visit PlanetFitness/PF-Purpose .

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.6 million members and 2,637 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X .

