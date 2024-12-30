Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) Adds Carbon Intensity Scoring To Its ZPTAGTM Platform, Revolutionizing Product Origin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) is pleased to announce continued enhancements to its

ZPTAGTM by integrating carbon impact into its product authentication platform.

As industries increasingly prioritize eco-conscious operations, GMGZ ZPTAGTM now serves as a vital tool for bridging the gap between environmental accountability and consumer transparency.

ZPTAGTM development is a solution for the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA 204 Regulation).

ZPTAGTM now captures carbon data to help farmers and other stakeholders realize various monetary benefits offered through industry Carbon Credit programs. The user-friendly ZPTAGTM platform and consumer app is built to leverage the immutability of the IBM Blockchain and convenience of multi-device interaction.

Driving a Greener Future

The integration of carbon data into ZPTAGTM technology demonstrates GMGZ's commitment to addressing critical food and environmental challenges.

By providing actionable data, the system helps brands not only meet sustainability targets but also communicate their efforts effectively to environmentally conscious consumers. This system empowers them to make informed, eco-friendly purchasing decisions.

"ZPTAGTM is more than just an authentication tool-it's a bridge to a sustainable future," said Charles Chastain . "We're empowering businesses and individuals alike to take responsibility for their environmental impact through transparency and innovation."

A multi-farm pilot will launch in Q1 of 2025 alongside additional ZPTAGTM supply chain stakeholder pilots. GMGZ intends to formally onboard Farmers, Processors, Manufacturers and other stakeholders as customers of the ZPTAGTM platform directly after pilot completion.

Furthermore, GMGZ has made significant progress with our investment efforts and will continue with the next phase of our $15 Million raise in Q1 of 2025 in support of hardware installation at manufacturing facilities, Support and Service Centers and other logistics needs.

Investors interested in GMGZ Direct Investment opportunities should contact:

Chuck Chastain, GMGZ CEO at [email protected]

About Genuine Marketing Group Inc.:

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPTAGTM. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, ZPTAGTM authenticates products direct from the shopping aisle and at the point of purchase for the end user and consumer.

GMGZ presents a unique value proposition for its industry stakeholder customers as it provides compliance, verification and marketing through ZPTAG TM

engagement with Consumers.

Contact: Greg Needham

Email: [email protected]

