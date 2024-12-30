عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hull Tactical Announces Transfer Of Exchange Listing Of Hull Tactical US ETF


12/30/2024 8:46:43 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hull Tactical team announced intentions to transfer the Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) from NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca") to CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc. ("CBOE") on January 15th, 2025, at market open.

HTAA, LLC is the investment advisor for the Hull Tactical US ETF, which is a series of the Capitol Series Trust (the "Trust"). The Board of Trustees of the Trust approved the transfer at a meeting held on July 11th, 2024.

The Fund will continue to trade as normal on NYSE Arca until the transfer takes place.

About Hull Tactical

Hull Tactical (HTAA, LLC) is a Registered Investment Advisor founded in 2013 focusing on quantitative asset management. The firm's approach focuses on blending diverse predictive signals into cohesive models that adapt dynamically to changing market conditions, aiming to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns. HTAA is committed to evolving its strategies through cutting-edge research and the use of sophisticated data science tools to refine portfolio management.

Important Disclosures

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective.

HTAA, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (225 Pictoria Drive, Suite 450,
Cincinnati, OH
45246), which is not affiliated with HTAA, LLC.

©2024 HTAA, LLC ("Hull Tactical") is a registered investment adviser.

SOURCE Hull Tactical Asset Allocation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30122024003732001241ID1109042003


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search