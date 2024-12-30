Wireless Infrastructure Market 2025 Trends: Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 10% From 2022 To 2031, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In-depth analysis of the wireless infrastructure segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Wireless Infrastructure Market ," The wireless infrastructure market was valued at $152.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $386.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2031.Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of growth, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America. China dominated the global wireless infrastructure market share in 2021, whereas China is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period. Rise in development of intelligent transportation systems and connected mobility in countries such as China and Japan are key drivers for development of the wireless infrastructure market in the region. For instance, in September 2019, member companies of 5G Automobile Association (5GAA), SAIC Motor, China Mobile, Huawei, and Shanghai International Automobile City announced world's first 5G smart transportation demonstration project from 2020. The four companies are expected to cooperate in 5G internet communication, smart driving, smart mobility, infrastructure support, and 5G-based smart driving and smart mobility service pilot projects. Furthermore, the market growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by growing number of connected in vehicle devices and development of communications and information technology infrastructure. Furthermore, the market growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by growing number of connected in vehicle devices and development of communications and information technology infrastructure.The wireless infrastructure industry holds great potential in the near future to change the scenario of global dominance and cross-border conflicts. Though improving wireless infrastructure countries and improving the communication networks in various sectors including defense, homeland security, and others. Nations are rapidly changing the policies regarding the deployment of wireless infrastructure systems for growing the growth of their countries. Such establishments will give notable growth to the wireless infrastructure market.In addition, the wireless infrastructure market is highly regulated by investment offered by government bodies, research organizations, corporate conglomerates, and market players. The Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator Design Services Alliance, Capgemini, together with IFS and other IFS Accelerator ecosystem partners, strive to provide IFS customers with the full range of cutting-edge chip design, manufacturing, and semiconductor ecosystem services. The initiative will help strengthen next-generation manufacturing capacity in Europe to better support regional companies and increase the resilience of European semiconductor supply chains in line with the strategic goals of the European Chip Law.By type, the market is categorized into satellite, 2G & 3G, 4G, and 5G. The 5G segment garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to lead the market within the forecast timeframe. The 5G network assists industrial facilities in increasing overall productivity and operational efficiency. As a result, the increasing demand for high bandwidth capacity in order to establish unified connectivity to millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to drive market growth through 2030. With the advent of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industries are undergoing significant change in order to create an autonomous ecosystem. The deployment of a 5G network will aid in the delivery of consistent data speeds for various transportation applications such as ships and ports, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and drone connectivity.By platform, it is segregated into government, defense, and commercial companies in every country are adopting technologies and automated systems which require the wireless communication networks. In addition, increasing trends of BYOD (bring your own device) and WYOD (wear your own device) also increases the demand for high bandwidth internet connection which support the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Indian telecom sector has contributed significantly to the country's overall growth India is amongst the largest telecommunications market in the world with over 1 billion subscribers (as on March 16) and ~80% mobile penetration. While India represents approximately 13% of global telephony subscriptions, they account for approx. 2.7% of global revenues.Moreover, satellite connectivity technology increases productivity, reduces environmental impacts, and improves safety for commercial users. These factors further increase the usage of satellite connectivity services by commercial end-users. Moreover, satellite connectivity technology increases productivity, reduces environmental impacts, and improves safety for commercial users. These factors further increase the usage of satellite connectivity services by commercial end-users. Moreover, the rise in satellite connectivity utilization encourages the expansion of several organizations in the sector. For instance, in January 2021, Marlink Group acquired ITC Global to expand its operations in highly demanding energy market segments by utilizing ITC Global's global satellite connectivity and IT systems expertise in energy, enterprise, and maritime passenger markets. Moreover, an increase in the deployment of satellites for commercial applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market across the commercial area. For instance, in December 2021, Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite connectivity successfully launched its first Inmarsat-6 satellite, I-6 F1, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center in Japan. Inquire Before Buying -By infrastructure, the wireless infrastructure market is categorized as small and macro cells, mobile core, radio access network, distributed area network, and SATCOM. The distributed area network segment dominated in the infrastructure segment due to the rising number of internet users which increases the demand for distributed area network systems.The increase in the number of subscribers to cellular networks has created a need for greater deployment of microcells. It is still difficult for mobile service providers to offer seamless coverage through existing microcell base stations. According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index, global mobile devices and connections are expected to grow to 13.1 billion in 2023 from 8.8 billion in 2018. As the number of mobile devices with advanced computing and multimedia capabilities grows, the demand for more capable and of smarter networks is growing at the same time.Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the 5G segment leads the market during the forecast period.By platform, the commercial segment leads the market during the forecast period.By infrastructure, the mobile core segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The key market players in the wireless infrastructure market Capgemini EngineeringCiena CorporationCisco Systems, Inc.D-Link CorporationFujitsuHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.NEC CorporationNXP SemiconductorQualcomm Technologies Inc.ZTE CorporationOthersSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Aircraft Lighting MarketZero-Emission Aircraft MarketAircraft Sensors Market

