Accela Healthcare Supercharges Operations, Powers Up To Admissions 3.0 With Reside Admissions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We can't afford to let outdated processes slow us down” - Ben Tyberg, Vice President of Management, Accela HealthcareCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Admissions 3.0 continues to transform admissions as Accela Healthcare joins ranks through a new partnership with Reside Admissions (Reside). Operating skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Accela is moving beyond traditional digital paperwork to create a streamlined, seamless workflow engine that will set a new standard for operational excellence.



"We can't afford to let outdated processes slow us down," says Ben Tyberg, Vice President of Labor Management at Accela Healthcare. "By implementing Reside's connected workflow management platform, we're reinventing how our entire facility operates, from the moment a resident and their family walk in the door.”



Ari Shabat, CEO of Reside, emphasizes the transformative nature of this partnership: "Accela Healthcare's commitment to operational excellence makes them an ideal partner. Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission to move long-term care beyond basic digital forms into true Admissions 3.0 – where every aspect of the process is connected, intelligent, and designed to enhance staff efficiency and resident experience."



Reside Admissions, the architect of Admissions 3.0, is a connected admissions and workflow management platform that transforms the cumbersome long-term care admissions process from a paperwork maze into an elegant workflow engine. Moving beyond paper (1.0) and basic digital forms (2.0), Reside orchestrates complex operations into a streamlined, seamless experience that honors operational excellence and human dignity. By empowering staff to focus on meaningful connections instead of manual tasks, Reside helps operators boost census, reduce turnover, and ensure compliance. Trusted by 800+ facilities as a top 10% PointClickCare Marketplace Partner, Reside delivers an experience that's beautifully simple yet remarkably powerful.

