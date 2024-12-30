IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Bell2bell Podcast Featuring Nicole Brewster, CEO Of Renforth Resources Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) , an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of its wholly owned multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada.

During the interview, Brewster discussed Renforth's business model and value proposition for investors.

“Renforth is a multi-commodity junior exploration company. We're comprised of a number of retail shareholders who repeatedly support the company as they align with our vision of developing our multi-metals package, which includes a 275-square-kilometer, extremely well-located property in Quebec. This property contains a significant amount of nickel mineralization along with an appreciable amount of zinc. Very close by, we also have our Parbec gold deposit, which anchors the company's value because we know how many ounces of gold are in the ground.”

“In fact, we're in the midst of redoing the Parbec resource based on a significant amount of information that's come to light subsequent to the historic 2019 resource. The most basic change is that, when the historic resource was calculated, the price of gold was $1,450 an ounce. It's now pushing $2,700 an ounce, so the value of our gold deposit has, even without the addition of our new information, appreciably increased.”

“That's us in a nutshell – two very compelling assets that give us both financial anchor and exposure into the energy transition world. They both benefit from roads, hydroelectric power, supportive communities, and established mining camps. All of this is in a little junior company that, in Canadian terms, trades for a penny and a half... We're in the heart of gold country in Quebec, and arguably in Canada. We're on one of the most prolific, financially important gold structures that runs for a couple of hundred kilometers, and our foothold here is very compelling.”

Join IBN's Carmel Fisher and Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth Resources, to learn more about the company's strategy for assessing and prioritizing commodities and properties.

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit

