Cracking The Marketing Conversion Barrier

The Christie Conversion CodeBreakTM Methodology

transforms consumer insight-driven marketing for Better Results

Dec. 30, 2024

Ad budgets and results continue to diminish with the substitution of AI marketing as they often lack that core emotional connection and consumer insight-driven methodology to create a conversion and long-term brand acceptance.

Lasting consumer loyalty has been an elusive quest. Until now. The conversion barrier has been cracked by the proven Christie Conversion CodeBreak methodology, developed by marketing expert, Gillian Christie and her team at Christie & Co .

Conversion CodeBreak Market Research is proprietary qualitative research conducted one-on-one in private and personal interviews to delve deeply into uncovering target audiences' exact emotional-based buying motivators and the key Conversion FactorTM that will convert them from what they are buying now to what is being offered, stepping beyond the veneer of assumptions to understand existing behavior, true life patterns, and decision motivators.

"The barriers are real and include competitive forces, the unseen influences, illiteracy, costs and availability," said Christie. "We have discovered through 30 years of research the precise inroad to unlocking deeper insight into decision making and the keys to establishing lasting emotional connection with target audiences."

There are six specific Characteristic Pods Christie and her team have identified that affect decision-making.

Pod 1: SENSUS (Sensations).

Pod 2: ADFECTUS (Emotions).

Pod 3: SENTENTIA (Opinions / Influences).

Pod 4: SENSIBUS (Perceptions).

Pod 5: LOGICAE & ABSURDE (Logic & Illogic).

Pod 6: INCOGNITA (The Unknown).

A recent nationwide CodeBreak Conversion Market Research Study conducted for the launch of an organic product line evoked these comments from the founders:

"We learned so much. I am surprised to see how much information was hiding in areas I never assumed that would be there. The fact that [our target audiences] don't know anything about nutrition. Seeing is believing and so surprising. More surprising is that the people we thought were so educated, actually don't know anything...presenting some great opportunities for us."

About Christie & Co:

Christie & Co has over 30 years of successful strategic brand development, public relations, market research, creative, advertising, marketing, sales system management and investor relations experience. The company has proven experience in multiple sectors including green building, home and consumer products,

health & wellness, natural food & beverage, outdoor sports, environmental services, and social business sectors. Contact Gillian Christie at [email protected]

