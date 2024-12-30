Greg Warnock Transitions CEO Role Of Mercato Partners To Joe Kaiser, Strengthening Leadership Continuity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mercato Partners today announced that Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Greg Warnock has transitioned the role of Chief Executive Officer to Joe Kaiser, a Managing Director and long-time member of the Committee. This leadership

expansion

is part of Mercato's long-standing strategy to ensure

its

continued

focus on delivering industry-leading

investment

returns

to

Limited Partners

through collaboration

with

innovative

founders in the

flown-over and

underserved regions of the United States.

Mr. Warnock will continue his leadership as Executive Chairman, fully engaged on investment oversight, strategy, and mentorship with a focus on enabling Mr. Kaiser and the investment team to continue to deliver superior performance long into the future.

"Leading Mercato Partners since its inception nearly two decades ago has been immensely rewarding," said Mr. Warnock. "In my ongoing role as Executive Chairman, I remain deeply committed to guiding our strategic vision, mentoring our talented team, and generating strong results for our investors. Joe's transition to CEO is a natural step in Mercato's evolution, ensuring continuity in our proven approach while allowing me to focus more on long-term priorities."

Mr. Kaiser, who has been with Mercato Partners for over eight years, brings extensive experience in identifying promising investments, building trusted partnerships with founders, and enhancing portfolio company value. As CEO, he will assume operational leadership while continuing to work closely with Mr. Warnock on investment strategy and portfolio construction.

"Our focus remains steadfast on performance and value creation," said Mr. Kaiser. "Greg's guidance and leadership have built Mercato into a trusted partner for entrepreneurs and investors alike. I look forward to continuing our collaboration and furthering Mercato's mission to build on our established legacy of success."

About Mercato Partners

Founded in 2007, Mercato Partners has grown to manage

over a

billion

dollars

in assets, supporting transformational companies outside traditional venture hubs. With a consistent track record of success and a stable leadership team, Mercato remains committed to its long-standing investment philosophy and focus on performance.

For more information, please visit mercatopartners.

