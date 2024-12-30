(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating WM Technology, (NASDAQ: MAPS) on behalf of the company's current shareholders.

Click here for additional information:

On December 18, 2024, WM announced that it had received a proposal from certain company founders to purchase all of the outstanding shares of the company's common stock at a price of $1.70 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $1.70 per share represents sufficient monetary consideration for WM Technology's investors in exchange for their MAPS shares.

WM Technology shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit .

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750



This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.