Supercare Health's Superkids Team Spreads Seasonal Joy With Annual Toy Drive And Family Adoption For The Holidays

SuperKids Toy Drive Recipients from Children's Hospital Los Angeles

SuperKids Toy Drive Recipients from University of California, Davis

Leading Respiratory Care Company Brings Holiday Magic to Families in Need

- Dalila Sanchez, Customer Care Manager, SuperCare HealthCITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuperCare , a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, supported their SuperKids TM department this holiday season as they held their annual toy drive and shared gifts with families in need. Over the past decade, SuperKids has donated more than $8,000 in toys and charitable contributions to families whose children battle chronic healthcare conditions. This year, dozens of team members from across the organization brought holiday joy not only to SuperKids patients, but also to families enrolled in programs at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and University of California, Davis. The first round of toy deliveries occurred earlier this month, with several more magical visits to families scheduled throughout the holiday season.Amber Cash, mother to Joseph and his sibling beneficiaries from University of California, Davis, delighted,“Thank you, SuperKids! Meeting you was absolutely magical. I thank God for bringing SuperKids across my path. There is so much to be grateful for and the kids are so excited to open their gifts!” Dalila Sanchez, Customer Care Manager at SuperCare Health, spearheaded this year's toy drive and family adoption efforts. Shared Sanchez,“The holiday season is all about giving. Through our annual toy drive, we are able to bring joy and comfort to children and families in need. Every gift, big or small, makes a meaningful difference. SuperKids is a program for pediatric patients who may have gone through life-sustaining treatments. We are grateful to be able to support the families of these resilient children and help make their holidays brighter. I'm incredibly thankful for our team's support in making this holiday season special for families in need.”The SuperKids program reduces respiratory-related hospitalizations, enhances quality of life, and engages parents and caregivers in personalized health management for pediatric patients. The program includes access to a patient portal and an around-the-clock care team, partnership with pediatric respiratory therapists, and assistance through a clinical outreach program. Families enrolled in the program also receive support during their child's transition from hospital to home, customized care plans created with specialized pediatric providers, and remote patient monitoring for those utilizing a variety of medical devices. With e-ordering and telehealth options, SuperKids therapies and services span a wide range of medical necessities, such as ventilation, airway clearance and mobilization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, enteral nutrition, oxygen, specialty pharmacy, home medical equipment, and diabetes care. These services set SuperKids apart from other providers, making it a complete and innovative healthcare solution for pediatric patients and their families.During the holiday season and all year long, SuperCare Health and SuperKids remain committed to increasing access to care and providing the highest quality programs and products to patients with conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, sleep apnea, ALS, neuromuscular disorders, diabetes, and more. For additional information about the SuperKids programs and to enroll in one of SuperCare Health's respiratory care programs, visit us online . To get in touch with a SuperCare Health customer service representative, call (800) 206-4880.###About SuperCare HealthSuperCare Health is a comprehensive high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health's services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.About SuperKidsSuperKids is a comprehensive pediatric care program designed to streamline hospital discharge, reduce respiratory-related hospitalizations, improve the quality of life for pediatric patients, and actively engage parents in their child's health management. The program offers caregiver education, 24/7 support, a variety of communication channels, a patient portal, educational videos, remote patient monitoring, a wide range of medical devices and supplies, customized care plans, and an interdisciplinary care team. SuperKids also provides bedside delivery,“nesting” periods for equipment acclimation, and training for hospital staff.

