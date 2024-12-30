Kuwait Premier Cables President Biden For Solace Over Demise Of Ex-President Carter
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden expressing condolences on death of the former president, Jimmy Carter. (end)
