Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market Global Forecast 2025-2030

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services market by Service Type, Sourcing Type, Application, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market grew from USD 21.73 billion in 2023 to USD 23.22 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.95%, reaching USD 34.80 billion by 2030.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for vehicle safety, the evolution of automotive technologies, regulatory mandates for emissions and safety standards, and the trend towards autonomous and electric vehicles. Potential growth opportunities lie in emerging markets, the rising demand for sustainable and electric vehicles, advancements in inspection technologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence and IoT in inspection processes. However, the market faces challenges such as varying regulatory frameworks across regions, high costs associated with advanced inspection systems, and the constant need for technological updates and skilled workforce.
Opportunities for innovation are profound in areas like automated inspection technologies, real-time data analytics for predictive maintenance, and adaptive certification processes for novel vehicle technologies. Research into integrating blockchain for secure certification processes could also prove transformative. Despite the promising growth prospects, companies must navigate challenges like regulatory divergence and technological obsolescence. Strategic partnerships, investment in R&D, and a keen focus on regional market dynamics are recommended to capitalize on market opportunities. The market's competitive nature, driven by continuous technological advancements and shifting regulatory landscapes, demands adaptability and proactive strategy adjustments for sustainable business growth and insightful market positioning.
Understanding Market Dynamics in the Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market
The Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market is rapidly evolving, shaped by dynamic supply and demand trends. These insights provide companies with actionable intelligence to drive investments, develop strategies, and seize emerging opportunities. A comprehensive understanding of market dynamics also helps organizations mitigate political, geographical, technical, social, and economic risks while offering a clearer view of consumer behavior and its effects on manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.
Market Drivers
Growing automobile production worldwide Rising outsourcing technical inspection & certification services Increasing awareness within consumers related to product quality and safety Market Restraints
Limited availability of skilled Workforce Market Opportunities
Emergence of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles Government norms mandating Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI) of vehicles especially across developed economies Market Challenges
Changing environment regulations across regions
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Applus Services, S.A., BSI Group, Bureau Veritas S.A., DEKRA SE, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, NSF International, RINA S.p.A, SGS SA, TUV SUD, TUV Nord Group, and TUV Rheinland Group.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Service Type
Certification Services Inspection Services Testing Services Sourcing Type Application
ADAS & Safety Controller End-User
Adaptive Cruise Control Auto Emergency Braking Automatic Parking Automotive Night Vision Blind Spot Detection Driver Drowsiness Detection Lane Departure Warning System Pedestrian Warning or Protection System Tire Pressure Monitoring System Traffic Sign Recognition Chassis & Body Controller Cockpit Controller
Heads-Up Display Human-Machine Interface Functional Safety
Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles & Battery Systems Electrical Systems & Components Fuels, Fluids & Lubricants Homologation Testing Interior & Exterior Materials & Components Telematics Vehicle Inspection Services
The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:
Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:
What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 189
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $23.22 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $34.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
6. Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, by Service Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Certification Services
6.3. Inspection Services
6.4. Testing Services
7. Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, by Sourcing Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. In-House
7.3. Outsourced
8. Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. ADAS & Safety Controller
8.2.1. Adaptive Cruise Control
8.2.2. Auto Emergency Braking
8.2.3. Automatic Parking
8.2.4. Automotive Night Vision
8.2.5. Blind Spot Detection
8.2.6. Driver Drowsiness Detection
8.2.7. Lane Departure Warning System
8.2.8. Pedestrian Warning or Protection System
8.2.9. Tire Pressure Monitoring System
8.2.10. Traffic Sign Recognition
8.3. Chassis & Body Controller
8.4. Cockpit Controller
8.4.1. Heads-Up Display
8.4.2. Human-Machine Interface
8.5. Functional Safety
9. Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles & Battery Systems
9.3. Electrical Systems & Components
9.4. Fuels, Fluids & Lubricants
9.5. Homologation Testing
9.6. Interior & Exterior Materials & Components
9.7. Telematics
9.8. Vehicle Inspection Services
10. Americas Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market
11. Asia-Pacific Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services Market
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2023
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
Companies Featured
The leading players in the Automotive Technical Inspection & Certification Services market, which are profiled in this report, include:
Applus Services, S.A. BSI Group Bureau Veritas S.A. DEKRA SE Element Materials Technology Eurofins Scientific SE Intertek Group PLC MISTRAS Group, Inc. Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll NSF International RINA S.p.A SGS SA TUV SUD TUV Nord Group TUV Rheinland Group
