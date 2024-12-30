Hematology Oncology of Indiana Physician Research Presented at 66th ASH Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, IN., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board-certified medical oncologists, M. Sarfraz Nawaz, MD and Ruemu E. Birhiray, MD from community oncology practice Hematology Oncology of Indiana (HOI), a partner practice of American Oncology (AON) (OTCQX: AONC), presented clinically meaningful and socially impactful research findings at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition , held Dec. 7-10 in San Diego.

The ASH Annual Meeting is recognized as a premier event for hematology research, with more than 5,000 scientific abstracts submitted each year. Accepted abstracts undergo rigorous peer review, with selected presentations showcasing significant and innovative contributions to the field.

The following HOI physician-researchers presented at the conference:



Dr. M. Sarfraz Nawaz



Presented and served as co-author of two studies:





Collaborative Strategies to Enhance Treatment and Integration of Cellular Therapies in Multiple Myeloma: Results from Nationwide Multiple Myeloma Patient and Provider Surveys Advancing Patient-Centered Care to Overcome Health Disparities in Multiple Myeloma: Key Findings from a Quality Improvement Initiative



Co-authored Advancing the Integration of CAR T-Cell Therapy in Community Oncology Centers: Key Findings from a Transformative Quality Improvement Initiative , published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood.



Moderated the ASH Satellite Symposium, Accelerating the Adoption of the Latest Evidence on Sequencing Therapies for Multiple Myeloma Across Practice Settings , held Dec. 6.



Dr. Ruemu E. Birhiray



Co-authored three studies:





In-class Transition from Parenteral Bortezomib to Oral Ixazomib in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Analysis of US MM-6 By Number of Treatment Cycles Received.





Odronextamab Monotherapy in Previously Untreated Patients with High-Risk Follicular Lymphoma (FL): Results of the Safety Lead-in of the Phase 3 Olympia-1 Study. A Systematic Review of 72 ASH Plenary and Late Breaking Abstracts for Racial Representation: A Health Equity Call to Action.

“Being selected to present research at the ASH Annual Meeting is a significant honor,” said Dr. M. Sarfraz Nawaz .“With thousands of submissions considered, these selected abstracts highlight vital advancements in cancer care. I congratulate my colleagues on their achievements and dedication to improving patient outcomes.”

“The evolving field of cancer research continually brings transformative findings that revolutionize patient care,” said Stephen“Fred” Divers, MD , AON chief medical officer.“Our physicians' commitment to ongoing education and innovation reflects their dedication to advancing cancer care through impactful research that improves patient outcomes and expands access to quality care.”

