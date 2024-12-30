U.S. Hispanic Business Council Honors The Legacy Of Former President Jimmy Carter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) joins the nation in mourning the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. President Carter leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public service, both during his time in office and in the decades that followed.Serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981, Jimmy Carter demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing human rights, environmental conservation, and international diplomacy. His administration achieved groundbreaking milestones, including the Camp David Accords, which brought about a historic peace agreement between Israel and Egypt, as well as the establishment of the Department of Energy to address the nation's energy challenges.Following his presidency, President Carter dedicated himself to humanitarian causes on a global scale. Through the Carter Center, founded in 1982, he worked tirelessly to promote democracy, monitor elections, combat diseases, and champion peace. His relentless pursuit of justice earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, a testament to his profound impact on the world.Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), shared the following on behalf of the organization:"On behalf of the USHBC, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family and join the nation in celebrating the incredible life and enduring legacy of President Jimmy Carter. His journey reminds us that true leadership is measured not only by one's achievements in office but also by the positive and lasting impact one leaves on humanity."To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

