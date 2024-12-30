Nayax Deploys OTI Petrosmart's Fuel Management System In Tesco's UK Delivery Truck Fleet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, today announced that it will deploy its EasyFuelPlus, a management system, by OTI PetroSmart , a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end fuel management and payment solutions, across the UK alongside its local partner, OTS Group for Tesco, a leading multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer.

EasyFuelPlus makes fleet operations more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable with precise, automatic fuel dispensing, which eliminates human error, reduces waste, and optimizes resource use for better environmental outcomes. Using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, EasyFuelPlus dispenses the exact fuel grade and volume needed for each vehicle, collects odometer and engine hour data to track fuel efficiency, and delivers comprehensive, real-time insights for operators via OTI- PetroSmartby Nayax cloud-based FuelReporter platform.

OTS Group expects to install EasyFuelPlus across 14 Tesco distribution centers in the UK and more than 5000 vehicles by early 2026. The technology will be implemented across Tesco's sprawling UK fleet of tractor units, refrigerated trailers, box trucks, delivery vans, lorries, and diverse industrial vehicles, taking advantage of EasyFuelPlus' ability to integrate seamlessly with existing fleet management solutions .

EasyFuelPlus has transformed fuel operations by enhancing fuel transaction speed and security which achieved meaningful cost savings, reduced unauthorized usage, and advanced the companies sustainability goals-all while maintaining high driver satisfaction.

“We're proud to see EasyFuelPlus driving real change at Tesco,” said Charlotte Hambly-Nuss, Managing Director of OTI PetroSmart.“Our technology is cutting costs, automating essential processes, and supporting a more sustainable fuel strategy for Tesco's diverse fleet thanks to our innovative solutions that are enriched by Nayax's decades of experience in the payments management space.”

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite , and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of Sep 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit .

About Nayax OTI PetroSmart

Established in 2000, OTI PetroSmart is a leading provider of fuel management solutions that include configurable hardware, software applications and support services. OTI PetroSmart combines AVI with cashless and contactless technologies . Our solutions streamline and expedite the refueling process while reducing operational expenditures by eliminating manual processes. Nayax acquired OTI petro Smart in 2022, establishing Nayax's footprint in the Petrol, Forecourt and Fleet management. Nayax is developing an innovative solution for the above markets to increase revenue and consumer loyalty around the globe. For more information, please visit .

About Tesco

Tesco is a multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer with headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom. It is the third-largest retailer in the world measured by gross revenues and the ninth-largest retailer in the world measured by revenues. It has shops in seven countries across Asia and Europe and is a market leader of groceries in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hungary and Thailand.

