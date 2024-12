Amplify Etfs Declares December Income Distributions For Its Income Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces December income distributions for its income ETFs.

Name Ticker Amount per Share Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date Amplify SOFR ETF SOFR $0.38684 12/27/24 12/27/24 12/31/24 Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF QDVO $0.27810 12/30/24 12/30/24 12/31/24 Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Target High Income ETF TLTP $0.23870 12/30/24 12/30/24 12/31/24 Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.17200 12/30/24 12/30/24 12/31/24 Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF HCOW $0.17153 12/30/24 12/30/24 12/31/24 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.16464 12/30/24 12/30/24 12/31/24 Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.15155 12/30/24 12/30/24 12/31/24 Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 12/30/24 12/30/24 12/31/24

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $10.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2024). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. Learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds' statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at . Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

