Russia targets Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in Christmas day strikes

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russia's "conscious choice" to launch a major overnight attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas Day. The strikes, which led to widespread power outages, marked the 13th significant assault on Ukraine’s energy sector this year.



Ukraine's air force reported detecting 184 missiles and drones during the attack, with many intercepted or missing their targets. Casualties were reported, though exact figures have not been disclosed. In Kyiv, residents sought shelter in metro stations as parts of the city plunged into darkness.



Russia’s defense ministry confirmed the "massive strike," claiming its forces successfully targeted critical energy facilities. This latest assault disrupted power across Ukraine, intensifying the challenges faced by civilians during the harsh winter months.



US President Joe Biden criticized the attack, stating that its intent was to deprive Ukrainians of heat and electricity during winter and undermine the safety of the country’s energy grid.



DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, acknowledged the ongoing toll on the energy sector, with the attack highlighting the persistent vulnerability of critical infrastructure amid the conflict.

