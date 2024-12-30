(MENAFN) Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized Germany’s economic downturn, attributing it to the country’s decision to sever ties with Russia under US pressure. In an interview with RT Balkan TV, Zakharova argued that Germany’s previously strong economic growth was partly due to its cooperation with Russia, particularly in the energy sector. However, after the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines and the subsequent halting of Russian energy supplies, Germany’s began to contract.



Zakharova claimed that Germany’s inability to pursue an independent economic policy has led to a decline, with many German companies relocating to more favorable business environments. This assessment was echoed by Bloomberg, which highlighted the irreversible decline of Germany’s export-driven industries, particularly the automotive sector. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck acknowledged the country's failure to invest adequately in infrastructure, workforce skills, and its tax system, contributing to economic stagnation.



Germany's central bank recently downgraded its growth forecast, predicting a contraction of 0.2% for 2024. If the US imposes tariffs on European goods, Germany’s GDP could shrink further by 0.2 to 0.6 percentage points.

