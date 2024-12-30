Bank of England holds interest rates steady amid rising inflation, economic contraction

(MENAFN) The of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the main interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent during its latest meeting, despite growing concerns over rising inflation and ongoing economic contraction.



Recent data revealed that 12-month consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation surged to 2.6% in November, up from 1.7 percent in September, significantly above the Bank’s 2 percent target. This marks a notable reversal of earlier trends and underscores the challenges policymakers face in managing price stability. The central bank cautioned that inflation is likely to increase further in the short term, even as broader household inflation expectations have largely normalized.



Economic data adds another layer of complexity, with the UK economy contracting for two consecutive months, sparking fears of a potential recession. The Bank of England is navigating a precarious balance between controlling inflation and supporting economic growth.



While some have called for interest rate cuts to stimulate economic activity, the MPC adopted a cautious stance, mindful that lowering borrowing costs too soon could exacerbate inflationary pressures. The Bank emphasized that its inflation target of 2 percent remains its primary focus, signaling that rates may remain elevated until clearer signs of price stabilization emerge.



This decision highlights the challenges faced by policymakers in a volatile economic environment, where the need to curb inflation conflicts with the risk of prolonged economic weakness.

