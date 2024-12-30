Food Certification Market Projected To Reach US$10.616 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 5.09%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The food certification is evaluated at US$8.284 billion for 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.09%, reaching a market size of US$10.616 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the food certification market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10.616 billion by 2030.The growing consumer concerns regarding the ubiquity, source, and cleanliness of the food have surged the demand for food certification applications in various food types. With the growing consumer concern over refined seed oils throughout the global food supply chain, the Seed Oil Free Alliance, announced the“Seed Oil Free Certified” Standards and Certification Program in July 2024. Seed Oil Free Alliance is an independent certifying organization advised by a coalition of public health and nutrition experts. All foods having the“Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal will undergo laboratory testing to ensure they are free from all seed oils, including soybean, corn, and canola oil.Moreover, in December 2023, FoodChain ID, a leader in global certification services acquired Organic Certifiers, Inc., one of the first certification bodies accredited in the United States for the USDA National Organic Program. This acquisition of Organic Certifiers, Inc., FoodChain ID, and its entities will be able to dispense for the USDA National Organic Program. Organic food sales in the United States continue to grow, estimated to reach a record value of $62 billion in 2022. This increased market demand made food growers and manufacturers rely on certification experts versed in the details of organic certification.Access sample report or view details:The market has been categorized by certification type based on ISO 22000, BRC, IFS, halal, kosher , and others. Kosher and halal certification is witnessing growth as the need for community guidance foods in various places worldwide. The need for vegan certification is also propelling as the need for the vegan philosophy is growing among the significant population in Europe and America.Based on food type, the segmentation has been done into meat and poultry, dairy, infant foods, bakery and confectionery, and others. The demand for poultry and dairy farming has been fueling in the developing regions of Asia Pacific, hence the need for the related certification will grow in the region. The growing population and improving living standards have created a need for better quality infant foods among the large population worldwide.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the food certification market is growing significantly. In 2023, China remained the world's largest food-importing, with the total total food imports valued at $140 billion. The United States was the 4th largest source of China's imports. This heightened demand in the region is due to the increasing living standards and huge population density. The requirement for food certification will remain prominent in the region due to this large demand.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the food certification market that have been covered are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, Kiwa NV, DNV GL, TÜV SÜD, Eurofins Scientific, The British Standards Institution, TQ Cert Services Pvt. Limited, and NSF International.The market analytics report segments the food certification market as follows:.By Certification TypeoISO 22000oBRCoIFSoHalaloKosheroOthers.By Food TypeoMeat and PoultryoDairyoInfant FoodsoBakery and ConfectioneryoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.SGS SA.Intertek Group plc.Bureau Veritas.Kiwa NV.DNV GL.TÜV SÜD.Eurofins Scientific.The British Standards Institution.TQ Cert Services Pvt. Limited.NSF InternationalExplore More Reports:.Shelf-Life Testing Market:.Global Food Testing Services Market:.Food Diagnostics Market:

