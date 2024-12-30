Farage makes allegations that Reform UK possesses more members than Tories

(MENAFN) Nigel Farage, leader of the Euroskeptic Reform UK party, claimed that his party has surpassed the Conservative Party in membership, now standing at 137,165 members according to the party’s website. This exceeds the Conservative Party’s reported membership of 131,680, which was announced during its leadership election last month. Farage described this milestone as a historic moment, asserting that Reform UK has now become “the real opposition.”



In response, new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Farage of manipulating membership data. She alleged that the membership counter on Reform UK's website was a fake, automatically increasing, and that the code had been altered to mislead viewers. Farage countered, offering to conduct an independent audit of the numbers and accusing Badenoch of being bitter over the rise of Reform UK.



Farage, known for leading the campaign for the UK’s exit from the EU and founding the Brexit Party, later renamed Reform UK, also criticized the Conservative Party’s image, pointing to its recent scandals and internal conflicts. The Tories had a historic loss in the July parliamentary election, which resulted in the Labour Party taking power.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041512