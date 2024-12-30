Panama refuses Trump’s canal control request

(MENAFN) Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, firmly rejected US President-elect Donald Trump's recent threat to regain control over the Panama Canal. Mulino emphasized that the canal is an essential part of Panama’s national heritage and its ownership is non-negotiable. He asserted, “The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians,” and stressed there would be no discussions on the matter, calling it a significant part of the country’s history.



Trump had criticized the canal’s fees on US vessels, calling them “exorbitant,” and raised concerns over alleged Chinese influence over the waterway. Mulino responded by dismissing the claim of Chinese interference, reiterating that Panama’s sovereignty over the canal must be respected. The canal, which was constructed by the US in the early 20th century, was officially transferred to Panama in 1999 following the terms of bilateral treaties signed in 1977. Mulino’s position was echoed by other Latin American leaders, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

