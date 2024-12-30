Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024. The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October to no later than 31 January 2025. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here: From 23 December until 27 December 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,200,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 258.2337 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 23 December OSE 600,000 254.6681 152,800,860.00 CEUX TQEX 24 December OSE CEUX TQEX 25 December OSE CEUX TQEX 26 December OSE CEUX TQEX 27 December OSE 600,000 261.7992 157,079,520.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,200,000 258.2337 309,880,380.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme



OSE 15,335,212 262.7433 4,029,224,030.62 CEUX TQEX Total 15,335,212 262.7433 4,029,224,030.62 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)



OSE 16,535,212 262.4160 4,339,104,410.62 CEUX TQEX Total 16,535,212 262.4160 4,339,104,410.62



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 64,654,866 own shares, corresponding to 2.32% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 55,667,027 own shares, corresponding to 1.99% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at .

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584

Attachment

Detailed overview of transactions