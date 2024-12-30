Tensions escalate along Israeli-Syrian border

(MENAFN) After an initial period of relative calm and positive interactions between IDF officers and Syrian community leaders, tensions have escalated along the Israeli-Syrian border in the past week. Demonstrations against the IDF’s presence in Syrian territory, including protests near Quneitra, have led to clashes, with at least one protester wounded after the IDF opened fire. have expressed frustration over the lack of operational purpose in the region, as many find themselves stationed far from the border, with little engagement beyond observing local civilians.



Despite the relatively quiet situation on the ground, there are growing concerns within the IDF that the situation could turn violent. Officers note that without a clear enemy, soldiers are becoming disillusioned with the mission. The IDF's visible presence is seen as a provocation, potentially drawing armed groups to the area. There have been reports of Syrian militants setting up checkpoints and hiding weapons, some of which were taken from Assad’s army during recent battles.



The Syrian army has acknowledged the presence of several weapons caches in the region, including old Soviet tanks and new anti-tank missiles. Several villages in the Syrian Golan have witnessed protests and resistance against IDF forces, with some residents refusing to hand over their weapons. Additionally, the Druze population, which lives near the border, has received assurances from the Israeli army that they will be protected from Salafist attacks. The situation remains volatile, with both sides preparing for potential escalation as the conflict in Syria continues to evolve.

