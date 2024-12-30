Havila Shipping ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Havila ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding

Íslandsbanki has today become owner of 19,130,433 shares in in Havila Shipping ASA (the“Company”) as debt has been converted to shares according to the Global Amendment Agreement II, entered into between Havila Shipping ASA with subsidiaries and their lenders on 19 June 2020. After the conversion of debt to shares Íslandsbanki owns 19,130,433 shares in the Company, representing 6.952252% of the capital and votes in the Company and consequently crossed the disclosure threshold of 5% the of the rights in the Company.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Eksfin – Export Finance Norway has today become owner of 29,561,997 shares in in Havila Shipping ASA (the“Company”) as debt has been converted to shares according to the Global Amendment Agreement II, entered into between Havila Shipping ASA with subsidiaries and their lenders on 19 June 2020. After the conversion of debt to shares Eksfin – Export Finance Norway owns 29,561,997 shares in the Company, representing 10.743220 % of the capital and votes in the Company and consequently crossed the disclosure threshold of 10% the of the voting rights in the Company.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

SpareBank1 SMN has today become owner of 25,098,138 shares in in Havila Shipping ASA (the“Company”) as debt has been converted to shares according to the Global Amendment Agreement II, entered into between Havila Shipping ASA with subsidiaries and their lenders on 19 June 2020. After the conversion of debt to shares SpareBank1 SMN owns 25,098,138 shares in the Company, representing 9.120995% of the capital and votes in the Company and consequently crossed the disclosure threshold of 5% the of the voting rights in the Company.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



