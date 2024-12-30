Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Headquarters In Zaporizhzhia Region
12/30/2024 5:12:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian soldiers from the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), in cooperation with the Tavria Group of Forces, destroyed a Russian headquarters in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
The military intelligence agency reported the operation on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Aerial reconnaissance by the HUR's Active Operations Department identified the headquarters' location. Working with the Tavria Group of Forces, they carried out a precise missile strike on the target. The operation resulted in the destruction of the headquarters, with six Russian personnel eliminated and three others seriously injured.
Earlier, in the Zaporizhzhia region, three Russian officers were eliminated as a result of a successful operation conducted by the HUR's Active Operations Department, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Tavria Group of Forces.
