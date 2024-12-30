Oil Prices Increased In Global Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of December 30, oil has continued to rise in global markets, Azernews reports.

During trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the price of the oil futures for February 2025 rose by 0.18% or $0.13, reaching $74.30 per barrel.

Meanwhile, on the NYMEX commodity exchange in New York, the price of WTI crude oil for February 2025 also increased by 0.07% or $0.05, amounting to $70.65 per barrel.