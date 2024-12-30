AZAL Flights Between Baku And Nakhchivan Delayed Amid Adverse Weather

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A number of flights of Azerbaijan scheduled on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route are delayed due to adverse weather conditions (thick fog) at Nakhchivan International Airport. Passengers of delayed flights are informed by the airline's call center.

These flights will be operated immediately after weather conditions improve at Nakhchivan Airport accordance with the airline's regulations, of delayed flights waiting at the airport will be provided with necessary assistance if required.

For any additional inquiries, passengers can contact the call center via email at [email protected] or through WhatsApp at +994(55) 204 65 54.