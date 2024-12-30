AZAL Flights Between Baku And Nakhchivan Delayed Amid Adverse Weather
Date
12/30/2024 5:12:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A number of flights of Azerbaijan airlines scheduled on the
Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route are delayed due to adverse weather
conditions (thick fog) at Nakhchivan International Airport.
Passengers of delayed flights are informed by the airline's call
center.
These flights will be operated immediately after weather
conditions improve at Nakhchivan Airport accordance with the
airline's regulations, passengers of delayed flights waiting at the
airport will be provided with necessary assistance if required.
For any additional inquiries, passengers can contact the call
center via email at [email protected] or through WhatsApp at
+994(55) 204 65 54.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109041344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.