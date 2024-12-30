South Africa Consumer Megatrends Report: 10 Long-Term Trends Resulting From Shifts In Consumer Values And Behaviour

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in South Africa.

The Megatrends in South Africa report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends framework

Consumers set to prioritise digital living and convenience as lifestyles continue to speed up

Convenience

Checkers innovates with Foodie! range of quick meal solutions

Convenience is a priority for modern consumers

South Africans look for ways to juggle work and home life

Consumers like the immediacy of in-store shopping

Online shoppers appreciate the flexibility of e-commerce

Ordering food for delivery has gained pace

Digital living

Google launches its conversational AI assistant Gemini in South Africa

Younger South Africans enjoy the convenience of smart home technology

Consumers want to be in control of their data

Millennials are willing to share their data in exchange for targeted offers

Friends and family remain the first port of call for information

Consumers expect more face-to-face interactions in future

Diversity and inclusion

Marvel's Heroes Unite campaign aims to empower young people with disabilities

Millennials are the most politically active cohort

Most South Africans are confident about their identity

Consumers are paying closer attention to brand values

Experience more

Uber introduces limited-time fixed-rate safari experiences

Middle-class consumers are eager for new experiences

Relaxation is the primary travel motivation

Shoppers look for in-store experiences

Personalisation

Samsung showcases its new Bespoke AI range of smart appliances

Millennials show the greatest interest in tech-driven experiences

Younger consumers are keen to express their personalities

Premiumisation

Woodlands taps into healthy indulgence with First Choice Double Cream Dairy Snacks

Most consumers want a simpler life

South Africans are generally confident about their investments

Food buyers prioritise healthy options and strong brands

Pursuit of value

eBucks and Pick n Pay join forces to increase value for customers

Older South Africans are the most frugal

The cost-of-living crisis is felt across the age spectrum

Consumers embrace the repurposing movement

Shoppers are keen to maximise value

Shopper reinvented

Shein blends offline with online at its first pop-up store in South Africa

Millennials demand transparency and personalisation

Shoppers enjoy a range of buying options

South Africans are keen to engage with brands via social media

Young consumers shift towards social commerce

Sustainable living

Defy launches solar-powered off-grid fridge and freezer range

South Africans are eager to change the world for the better

Consumers join the recycling effort

Reducing food waste is the major environmental priority

Wellness

Happy Culture continues to innovate within RTD kombucha

Meditation is the most common way to beat stress

Digital health solutions are on the rise

Consumers remain alert to personal safety post-pandemic Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900