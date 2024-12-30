First Annual Too Much TV Global Television Awards Celebrates The Best In Global Streaming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Too Much TV Global TV Awards has announced its winners, honoring the finest non-English language television shows available on U.S. streaming platforms

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Too Much TV Global Television Awards has announced its winners, honoring the finest non-English language television shows and movies available on U.S. streaming platforms between December 1, 2023, and December 1, 2024. Over 60,000 ballots were cast by the dedicated subscribers of the Too Much TV daily newsletter, reflecting the growing importance of international programming in American streaming culture.Here is a breakdown of winners by streamer:Netflix: 19Apple TV+: 3Hulu: 3Viaplay: 3Prime Video: 2Max: 2Disney+: 1MHz Choice: 1Here is the complete list of winners for the First Annual Too Much TV Global Television Awards:APAC (Asia-Pacific)Best Scripted Drama Series - South KoreaA Shop For Killers (Hulu)Best Scripted Drama Series - JapanLike A Dragon: Yakuza (Prime Video)Best Scripted Drama Series - Southern & SE AsiaJoko Anwar's Nightmares & Daydreams (Indonesia) (Netflix)Overall Winner: Best Scripted Drama Series APACA Shop For Killers (Hulu)Best Scripted Comedy SeriesSeoul Busters (Hulu)Best Unscripted SeriesCulinary Class Wars (South Korea) (Netflix)Best Movie - IndiaBhakshak (India) (Netflix)Best Movie - South KoreaUprising (Netflix)Best Movie - Southern & SE AsiaBangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell (Netflix)Overall Winner: Best Movie APACUprising (South Korea) (Netflix)Best DocumentaryThe Indriana Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (India) (Netflix)Best Variety/Comedy SpecialThe Great Indian Kapil Show (India) (Netflix)EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa)Best Scripted Drama Series - AfricaAníkúlápó: Rise Of The Spectre [Nigeria] [Netflix]Best Scripted Drama Series - Continental EuropeMy Brilliant Friend [Italy] [HBO]Best Scripted Drama Series - Middle EastAnother Self [Turkey] [Netflix]Best Scripted Drama Series - Nordic CountriesRonja The Robber's Daughter [Sweden] [Viaplay]Best Scripted Drama Series - SpainRed Queen [Reina Roja] [Spain] [PrimeVideo]Overall Winner - Best Scripted Drama Series - EMEARonja The Robber's Daughter [Sweden] [Viaplay]Best Scripted Limited Series -EMEAThe Fortress [Norway] [Viaplay]Best Scripted Comedy Series -EMEAMiss Merkel [Germany] [MHz Choice]Best Unscripted Series -EMEAThe Parisian Agency [France] [ Netflix]Best Movie - AfricaHouse Of Ga'a [Nigeria] [Netflix]Best Movie - Continental EuropeThe Wages Of Fear [France] [Netflix]Overall Winner - Best Movie - EMEAThe Wages Of Fear [France] [Netflix]Best Documentary -EMEASkin Hunters [Poland] [Max]Best True Crime -EMEAThe Asunta Case [Spain] [Netflix]LATAM (Latin America)Best Scripted Drama Series - MexicoMidnight Family [Mexico] [Apple TV+]Best Scripted Drama Series - South AmericaGriselda [Columbia] [Netflix]Overall Winner - Best Scripted Series - LATAMMidnight Family [Mexico] [Apple TV+]Best Scripted Comedy Series - LATAMC.H.U.E.C.O. [Argentina] [Disney+]Best Scripted Limited Series - LATAMWomen In Blue (Las Azules) [Mexico] [Apple TV+]Best Movie - LATAMThe Lost Children [Columbia] [Netflix]Best Documentary - LATAMThe Accidental Twins [Columbia] [Netflix]Best True Crime - LATAMThe Guardian Of The Monarchs [Mexico] [Netflix]Press and Media, please contact Stephanie Seplow at ...About Too Much TVThe Too Much TV daily newsletter, authored by award-winning journalist Rick Ellis, explores the world of streaming, linear television, and broader media trends. For more information, visit substack.About AllYourScreensFounded by Rick Ellis, recipient of the 2024 David Robb Award for Best Investigative Civil Justice Story, AllYourScreens offers insights into the global television landscape.Visit allyourscreens/contact for more details.

