First Annual Too Much TV Global Television Awards Celebrates The Best In Global Streaming

The Too Much TV Global TV Awards has announced its winners, honoring the finest non-English language television shows available on U.S. streaming platforms
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Too Much TV Global Television Awards has announced its winners, honoring the finest non-English language television shows and movies available on U.S. streaming platforms between December 1, 2023, and December 1, 2024. Over 60,000 ballots were cast by the dedicated subscribers of the Too Much TV daily newsletter, reflecting the growing importance of international programming in American streaming culture.
Here is a breakdown of winners by streamer:
Netflix: 19
Apple TV+: 3
Hulu: 3
Viaplay: 3
Prime Video: 2
Max: 2
Disney+: 1
MHz Choice: 1
Here is the complete list of winners for the First Annual Too Much TV Global Television Awards:
APAC (Asia-Pacific)
Best Scripted Drama Series - South Korea
A Shop For Killers (Hulu)
Best Scripted Drama Series - Japan
Like A Dragon: Yakuza (Prime Video)
Best Scripted Drama Series - Southern & SE Asia
Joko Anwar's Nightmares & Daydreams (Indonesia) (Netflix)
Overall Winner: Best Scripted Drama Series APAC
A Shop For Killers (Hulu)
Best Scripted Comedy Series
Seoul Busters (Hulu)
Best Unscripted Series
Culinary Class Wars (South Korea) (Netflix)
Best Movie - India
Bhakshak (India) (Netflix)
Best Movie - South Korea
Uprising (Netflix)
Best Movie - Southern & SE Asia
Bangkok Breaking: Heaven And Hell (Netflix)
Overall Winner: Best Movie APAC
Uprising (South Korea) (Netflix)
Best Documentary
The Indriana Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (India) (Netflix)
Best Variety/Comedy Special
The Great Indian Kapil Show (India) (Netflix)
EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa)
Best Scripted Drama Series - Africa
Aníkúlápó: Rise Of The Spectre [Nigeria] [Netflix]
Best Scripted Drama Series - Continental Europe
My Brilliant Friend [Italy] [HBO]
Best Scripted Drama Series - Middle East
Another Self [Turkey] [Netflix]
Best Scripted Drama Series - Nordic Countries
Ronja The Robber's Daughter [Sweden] [Viaplay]
Best Scripted Drama Series - Spain
Red Queen [Reina Roja] [Spain] [PrimeVideo]
Overall Winner - Best Scripted Drama Series - EMEA
Ronja The Robber's Daughter [Sweden] [Viaplay]
Best Scripted Limited Series -EMEA
The Fortress [Norway] [Viaplay]
Best Scripted Comedy Series -EMEA
Miss Merkel [Germany] [MHz Choice]
Best Unscripted Series -EMEA
The Parisian Agency [France] [ Netflix]
Best Movie - Africa
House Of Ga'a [Nigeria] [Netflix]
Best Movie - Continental Europe
The Wages Of Fear [France] [Netflix]
Overall Winner - Best Movie - EMEA
The Wages Of Fear [France] [Netflix]
Best Documentary -EMEA
Skin Hunters [Poland] [Max]
Best True Crime -EMEA
The Asunta Case [Spain] [Netflix]
LATAM (Latin America)
Best Scripted Drama Series - Mexico
Midnight Family [Mexico] [Apple TV+]
Best Scripted Drama Series - South America
Griselda [Columbia] [Netflix]
Overall Winner - Best Scripted Series - LATAM
Midnight Family [Mexico] [Apple TV+]
Best Scripted Comedy Series - LATAM
C.H.U.E.C.O. [Argentina] [Disney+]
Best Scripted Limited Series - LATAM
Women In Blue (Las Azules) [Mexico] [Apple TV+]
Best Movie - LATAM
The Lost Children [Columbia] [Netflix]
Best Documentary - LATAM
The Accidental Twins [Columbia] [Netflix]
Best True Crime - LATAM
The Guardian Of The Monarchs [Mexico] [Netflix]
About Too Much TV
The Too Much TV daily newsletter, authored by award-winning journalist Rick Ellis, explores the world of streaming, linear television, and broader media trends. For more information, visit substack.
About AllYourScreens
Founded by Rick Ellis, recipient of the 2024 David Robb Award for Best Investigative Civil Justice Story, AllYourScreens offers insights into the global television landscape.
Visit allyourscreens/contact for more details.
