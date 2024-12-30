The Business Of Motogp 2024: Media Landscape, Series Sponsorship Landscape, Team Sponsorship Landscape And Grand Prix Attendances & Ticket Revenue
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main aims of this report is to highlight all the main commercial areas of MotoGP. Included are estimated values for both the sponsorship and media rights revenue across the competition in 2024. It also differentiates the sponsorship landscape at a team level, to understand which brands are sponsoring and where.
Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of MotoGP 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explores the commercial landscape of the top tier global motorcycling competition. The report takes a look at the main commercial landscape of the competition, highlighting the main media and sponsorship rights. It also goes into detail on the competition and its team popularity on social media and highlights other revenue streams such as Grand Prix ticket revenue and attendances.
MotoGP continues to sign deals with pay-tv broadcasters. The series is looking to expand its reach through its new docu-series 'MotoGP Unlimited'. The series has an annual sponsorship value of $83.14 million. Across the 11 competing teams, the combined annual sponsorship stands at $277.88 million.
A comprehensive overview of the entire series landscape from both sponsorship and media rights revenue perspectives. It identifies all major partners across the league as well as detailing the main team sponsors. It tables the popularity of teams through social media and offers an insight into how much revenue can be raised through Grand Prix ticket sales this season.
MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycling in the world and is comprised of the best riders on the planet. The report offers a strong insight into the commercial power of one of the series, with some contextual understanding as to how it compares to other leading global motorsport competitions. A strong level of detail found within the report which takes a closer look at the commercial position of its 11 teams.
is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
