The course emphasises the critical role of effective Accounts Receivable management in maintaining a positive cash flow within an organisation. Participants will acquire essential skills and techniques for managing customer accounts, tracking and resolving outstanding balances, and optimising cash flow.

Whether you're an end-user or someone looking to gain practical experience in Accounts Receivable processes, this course is perfect for you. Enrol today and take a step forward in improving your ability to manage your organisation's cash flow effectively."

Enhance your financial management skills with our practical Accounts Receivable course, tailored for the UK market. This course offers hands-on training in managing the Accounts Receivable module, covering a range of daily tasks such as setting up customer accounts, issuing invoices and credit notes, applying cash, and generating standard reports.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for individuals who are interested in learning how to manage accounts receivable processes effectively. Specifically, this course is ideal for individuals who are responsible for managing the financial health of an organisation, such as Accounts Receivable clerks, managers, and supervisors.

Additionally, business owners, finance professionals, and anyone interested in improving their financial management skills can benefit from this course. The course is suitable for both beginners and individuals with some experience in accounts receivable management.

It provides practical, hands-on training and covers a wide range of essential topics, including customer account setup, invoicing, credit notes, cash application, and standard reporting. Overall, this course is an excellent opportunity for individuals who want to enhance their knowledge and skills in accounts receivable management and contribute to improving the financial health of their organisation.

Key Topics Covered:



The accounts receivable cycle

The accounts receivable best practices

Restrict fraudulent practices in your accounts receivable department

How to increase your turnover

The importance of cash flow

Techniques to get money into your business quicker

Cash vs credit customers

The working capital cycle How to calculate a bad debt provision

Everyone who completes the course gets:

A Course Completion Certificate awarded by Acudemy (on the success of your assessments, where applicable).

What are the Course Requirements?

There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of accounts receivable, this is the right place for you.

What will the Career path be?



Accounts Assistant

Accounts Receivable Supervisor

Accounts Receivable Team Leader Sales Ledger Controller

What is provided with the Course?



Course Material

Recording of Training Aftercare Course Support

