10 Consumer Megatrends In Canada Resulting From Shifts In Consumer Values And Behaviour: Businesses Harness Megatrends To Renovate, Innovate And Disrupt
Date
12/30/2024 4:46:15 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in Canada.
The Megatrends in Canada report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt The drivers shaping consumer behaviour Megatrends framework Convenience will be the main driver of purchasing decisions in the next decade Convenience Green convenience store concept KaleMart24 targets health-conscious urbanites Consumers use tech to speed up daily tasks Canadians seek flexible employment Shoppers want to be able to see what they are buying Online shoppers enjoy the flexibility of e-commerce Time-poor consumers seek convenient meal solutions Digital living TikTok rolls out Notes app to rival Instagram Video gaming remains highly popular among Canada's young people Internet users are eager to protect their personal data Baby Boomers are the most averse to targeted advertising Canadians still rely mainly on personal connections for advice Many expect more face-to-face interactions in future Diversity and inclusion KitKat reintroduces its 30-piece Iftar Bar to celebrate Ramadan Canadians are more willing to voice their opinions on social media Millennials strive for a better world Canadians embrace inclusivity and diversity Canadians are more likely to boycott brands than consumers in other countries Experience more Outdoor brand Arc'teryx launches new "Alpha" experiential store concept Canada's experience economy continues to thrive Holidaymakers want to relax and feel safe Younger consumer groups are most open to tailored and engaging experiences Personalisation Amazon launches beta version of its AI shopping assistant in Canada Millennials are most willing to share their data to receive offers Younger consumers have the biggest need for self-expression Premiumisation Healthypup expands its products to address various functional needs of dogs Baby Boomers are looking for ways to simplify their lives Millennials thoroughly research products to get the best value Nutrition and taste are the most important food qualities for consumers Pursuit of value Metro provides tailored offers and discounts with its expanded Moi Rewards scheme Baby Boomers are the thriftiest cohort The cost-of-living crisis hits older generations hardest Canadians are keen to support the circular economy Gen Z are the most intent on saving money Shopper reinvented Canada's first TikTok SmallBiz Pop-Up enables entrepreneurs to connect with customers Younger generations enjoy digital experiences Consumers prefer in-store to online shopping Canadians are starting to engage more with brands on social media Young shoppers shift towards social platforms Sustainable living
Canadian-founded clean and ethical brand Attitude expands skin care line with SPF
Global warming effects prompt consumers to adopt greener lifestyles Canadians are keen recyclers Cutting down on food waste is the most pressing environmental concern Social media makes it easier for consumers to express their opinions Recyclability is considered the most important sustainable packaging feature Wellness Grimm's Fine Foods continues to innovate in meat snacks Meditation helps Canadians to cope with modern pressures Health supplements are widely consumed for wellness Consumers are highly aware of personal safety outside the home Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
