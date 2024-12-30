(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends in Turkey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Megatrends report highlights long-term trends resulting from shifts in consumer values and behaviour. It provides a summary of each of the 10 focus megatrends and insights as to how each trend has manifested in Turkey.

The Megatrends in Turkey report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends framework

Shift in consumer behaviour and technological adoption are transforming how Turks shop

Convenience

Hong-Kong's Lalamove enters Turkey's fast-growing on-demand delivery sector

Busy shoppers seek time-saving products and services

Employees desire more flexible working conditions

In-store shoppers want to be able to see what they buy

Tech-savvy consumers enjoy the convenience of e-commerce

Younger consumers seek more convenient alternatives to home cooking

Digital living

Garanti BBVA's new digital payment platform, TAMi, expands access to e-commerce

Turkish consumers rely heavily on home-delivered food

Consumers are careful to protect their personal data

Millennials are the keenest to share data in return for special offers

Personal contacts are the most influential information sources

Consumers expect more face-to-face interactions in future

Diversity and inclusion

Starbucks opens its first youths' Community Store in Turkey

Gen X are the most likely to express their opinions online

Younger consumers want to bring about positive change

Most Turks feel confident about their identity

Consumers are paying closer attention to brand values

Experience more

Immersive Hello Kitty Experience launched in Turkish mall

Middle-class consumers drive growth in the experience economy

Travellers prefer all-inclusive experiences

Turkish consumers enjoy tailored experiences

Personalisation

Arcelik launches its smart Gourmet Chef Pro Multipurpose Cooker

Millennials show greatest enthusiasm for tech-driven experiences

Self-expression is important to millennials

Premiumisation

Homie launches premium lamb-based dog food on Kolay Mama

Consumers seek an easier life

Turks are spending more time researching products before buying

Food buyers prioritise healthy options and strong brands

Pursuit of value

Turkish Airlines offers free stopover stay in Istanbul for travel enthusiasts on a budget

Older consumers are the most frugal in their buying habits

Cost-of-living crisis is felt across the age spectrum

Turkish shoppers embrace the repurposing movement

Consumers are eager to maximise value

Shopper reinvented

Watsons caters to the needs of modern shoppers with "offline plus online" (O+O) options

Millennials demand transparency and customisation

Shoppers enjoy a blend of offline and online options

Growing social media usage impacts brand engagement

Younger consumers shift from e- to s-commerce

Sustainable living

Scays Group's Wastea is a vegan leather made from upcycled tea waste

Mindful consumption is on the rise

Consumers support the circular economy

Cutting down on plastics use is a key priority

Political engagement is relatively high

Eco-conscious consumers favour biodegradable packaging

Wellness

Icim x3 Probiyotik launches with three different probiotic types

Herbal remedies are highly popular for combating stress

Consumers link health and wellness to better nutrition

Most consumers pay attention to personal safety Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

